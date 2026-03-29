BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man injured in Brockton early Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers who spotted a vehicle of interest in connection with an ongoing shots fired investigation from earlier in the week tried to investigate but the vehicle fled and police say a suspect later fired at officers at the intersection of Spring and Moraine streets.

When officers returned fire, a man in a nearby home was grazed by a bullet and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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