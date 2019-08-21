Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in downtown Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Brockton.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 1 Main St.

The intersection was blocked off with crime scene tape and officers could be seen scouring the area.

The investigation is being led by state troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately released.

Various MSP units, including detectives, Crime Scene, and Ballistics, on-scene in area of 1 Main St., Brockton for a reported Brockton Police officer-involved shooting. Investigation is underway and under direction of the Plymouth District Attorney's Office. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 21, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)