Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday night that left a suspect hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The shooting, which occurred in the area of Flaherty Lane and Hecker Street about 9:20 p.m., prompted officers to close the area between Hecker and Schuyler streets and Main Street and Notre Dame Avenue to motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic, Manchester police said.

Neither the officers involved nor the suspect sustained serious injuries.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was not struck by a bullet and was most likely injured from shattering glass or other shrapnel as a result of the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

