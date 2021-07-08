BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Roslindale on Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 3859 Washington St. around 11:30 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was shot by police.

No officers were injured.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence and several detectives scouring the area for evidence.

The area has been roped off with crime scene tape and traffic is being rerouted.

Washington Street between Archdale Road and Ukraine Way has been closed until further notice.

Additional details were not available.

