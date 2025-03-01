BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Boston on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to the reported shooting at the Boylston Street fast food restaurant around 5:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot would, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered critical injuries.

Investigators say an off-duty Boston police officer was the person who opened fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

