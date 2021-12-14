HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An oil tanker and several vehicles went up in flames at an industrial yard in Haverhill on Tuesday, prompting a massive firefight.

Crews responding to a report of a three-alarm blaze on Hale Street shortly before 12 p.m. found multiple fires burning and a thick plume of black smoke billowing into the air.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a number of firefighters dousing the flaming vehicles with water and foam. It took crews several hours to bring the raging fires under control and train service was temporarily suspended in the area.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Broco Oil tanker went up in flames and the fire then spread to another truck, multiple cars, and a front-end loader.

Officials say they believe the fire was caused by an apparent malfunction with a fill station hose line that was filling the tanker with heating oil.

Damage caused by the fires was estimated to be around $500,000.

There were no reported injuries during the fires.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)