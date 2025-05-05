WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after a crash in Woburn that is now being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

Woburn police confirmed the incident started on Route 128 and ended near the 110 Grille that resulted with one woman being taken to the hospital. The incident is being investigated as possible road rage situation.

No additional information was immediately available.

