BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway this week after a door was seen wide open on a moving MBTA Commuter Rail train.

The train was reportedly traveling between JFK/UMass station and Quincy Center on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Keolis, which operates the T’s Commuter Rail system, said the incident was under investigation as of late Thursday morning. The spokesperson continued in a statement, saying passengers should not open any doors on Commuter Rail trains and never stand in a train vestibule.

“If a passenger notices that a door is open, they should notify a crew member,” the spokesperson said.

