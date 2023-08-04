BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway this week after a door was seen wide open on a moving MBTA Commuter Rail train. 

The train was reportedly traveling between JFK/UMass station and Quincy Center on Wednesday afternoon. 

A spokesperson for Keolis, which operates the T’s Commuter Rail system, said the incident was under investigation as of late Thursday morning. The spokesperson continued in a statement, saying passengers should not open any doors on Commuter Rail trains and never stand in a train vestibule. 

“If a passenger notices that a door is open, they should notify a crew member,” the spokesperson said.

