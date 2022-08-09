EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school.

Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.

Parts of the street near Road B were taped off as officials took pictures of an apparent scene, while also interviewing neighbors and taking in evidence.

Police have not yet provided details on what they were responding to, but told 7NEWS more information would be provided sometime later on Monday morning.

