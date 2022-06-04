BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a partial building collapse in East Boston on Friday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene on White Street to find various portions of an old barn warped and protruding outward. Various holes and tears in the sides of the building could be spotted from street level.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation is underway to determine the cause of the partial collapse and further steps to ensure the stability of the building.

