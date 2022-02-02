MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at Curry College after parts of campus were defaced with hateful language and swastikas.

The college received a report last Thursday that a residence hall laundry room wall was defaced with discriminatory and hateful language as well as swastika symbols, according to a statement from the college.

Between Friday and Sunday, the college learned of four additional incidents at other residential and public spaces around campus.

The college’s Department of Public Safety and the Milton Police Department were notified and are actively investigating the incidents.

On Tuesday, Curry College President Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. and members of senior college leadership held listening sessions in the college’s Diversity Center to hear from members of the community.

“Our support and care go out to everyone in our community, but particularly to our fellow Jewish and Black community members affected by this act,” the college wrote in their statement. “The College has both clear policies against hostile or hateful speech and a full commitment to creating a safe, welcoming, and diverse campus. These acts are contrary to all that Curry, its students, and faculty and staff stand for, and will not be tolerated. While we believe these incidents are not reflective of the overall respectful, intelligent, inclusive, and diverse environment at Curry College, we are addressing it with the utmost seriousness and care for any individuals directly affected and the impact on our entire community.”

No additional information was immediately available.

