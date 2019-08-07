Investigation underway after pedestrian critically injured by police cruiser in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an elderly pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a police cruiser in Quincy on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers were responding to a reported medical call with CPR in progress about 7:30 a.m. when one of the police cruisers struck a male pedestrian as he was crossing Independence Avenue near Goddard Street, according to Quincy police.

The pedestrian, identified as a man in his 70s, was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately released.

The crash is being investigated by the Weymouth Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

