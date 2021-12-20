DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dedham after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday evening.

Officers responding to reports of the crash near 204 Bridge St. around 5:30 p.m. found a woman lying in the roadway seriously injured, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear if the driver will face charges. They are said to be cooperating with police.

Investigators temporarily shut down Bridge Street near where it intersects with Commonwealth Avenue and drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

Yhe Norfolk County DA’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will continue with the investigation.

On scene of what appears to be a fatal pedestrian accident on Bridge St in Dedham. Bridge is closed between Kiely and Commonwealth. Working to get more details. @7news pic.twitter.com/VPTlMKaSQX — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) December 20, 2021

Pedestrian Crash Information pic.twitter.com/x17ulDGRsm — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) December 21, 2021

