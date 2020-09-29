Investigation underway after pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Andrew Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer in Andrew Square in Boston on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Southampton Street around 10:30 a.m. found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from life-threatening injuries, 7’s Kimberly Bookman reported.

The victim was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

NOW: person hit by a truck in #AndrewSq suffering life threatening injuries. Active scene. Details on #7news at noon. pic.twitter.com/xGkz9jfJcO — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) September 29, 2020

Witnesses say the victim was standing in the median near a Dunkin’ when they were struck and dragged.

“I was at Dunkin’ Donuts and as soon as I pulled out of Dunkin’ Donuts is when the truck had gone through the intersection. I looked left and she was in the street,” a man who called 911 recalled. “I stopped traffic…I see close calls every day.”

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

