BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in East Boston on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Addison Street and McClellan Highway around 5:30 p.m. found the person injured in the street, according to Boston police. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the person remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

No additional information was immediately available.

