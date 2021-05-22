Investigation underway after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Quincy early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Newport and Oakland avenues around 2 a.m. found the pedestrian dead at the scene, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Their name has not been released.

The driver of the Jeep that struck them remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

