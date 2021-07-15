BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Brockton on Thursday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Main Street around 2:31 p.m. found a man who had been struck by a man driving a 1987 Mercedes 300, police said.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mercedes stayed at the scene. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

