GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Georgetown on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of West Main Street around 5:40 p.m. determined the man had been struck by a 2018 BMW 430xi Coupe, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was rushed to Merrimack Health Haverhill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver that struck the man remained at the scene.

