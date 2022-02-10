LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Littleton, New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a reported crash on Main Street shortly before 4 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to New Hampshire state police. Their name has not been released.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)