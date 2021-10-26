BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a school bus in Mattapan on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a school bus in the area of Walk Hill Street just before 7 a.m. found the victim suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, subsequently succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The driver of the bus, which was not a Boston Public Schools bus, did not sustain any injuries, police added.

The person who called 911 told 7NEWS that it was dark and rainy when she heard the crash before seeing a woman lying in the road.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

