Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by Boston police vehicle

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a Boston Police Department vehicle on Wednesday.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Washington and West streets around 10 p.m., according to Boston police.

The person who was struck and the officer who was driving were both taken to the hospital.

Both are expected to be OK.

Police are investigating the collision.

No other information was immediately available.

