DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dedham after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday evening.
Officers temporarily shut down Bridge Street near where it intersects with Commonwealth Avenue after receiving reports of the crash.
Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.
There has been no word on the condition of the pedestrian or if the driver will face any charges.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
