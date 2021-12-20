DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dedham after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday evening.

Officers temporarily shut down Bridge Street near where it intersects with Commonwealth Avenue after receiving reports of the crash.

Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

There has been no word on the condition of the pedestrian or if the driver will face any charges.

On scene of what appears to be a fatal pedestrian accident on Bridge St in Dedham. Bridge is closed between Kiely and Commonwealth. Working to get more details. @7news pic.twitter.com/VPTlMKaSQX — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) December 20, 2021

Bridge Street at Commonwealth Ave is closed. A pedestrian has been struck. An investigation is ongoing. Please seek alternate routes. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) December 20, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)