Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by car in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday night.

Authorities have temporarily shut down the intersection of School and Middlesex streets for their investigation.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

The condition of the driver has not been released.

No further information has been made available.

The intersection of School & Middlesex Street is closed due to pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. Lowell Police Accident Reconstruction is at this location investigating the incident. Please seek alternate route of travel. LPD1 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) August 27, 2020

