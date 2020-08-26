Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by car in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday night.

Authorities have temporarily shut down the intersection of School and Middlesex streets for their investigation.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

The condition of the driver has not been released.

No further information has been made available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending