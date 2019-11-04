Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by car in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in West Roxbury.

Officers responded to the scene on Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

The driver did stop, according to police.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)