Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by Commuter Rail train in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a Commuter Rail train in West Newton on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Washington Street MBTA station around 10:15 a.m. found a victim on the tracks suffering from serious injuries, according to the Transit Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on their condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

Transit Police detectives are investigating a pedestrian struck in West Newton. Party has been transported to hospital w/serious injuries. #MBTA — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 17, 2020

