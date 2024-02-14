DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a Boston Fire Department truck in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash on Bowdoin Street around noon. The person who was struck was rushed to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story;

