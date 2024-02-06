BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an MBTA bus in Roslindale on Monday night.

A spokesman for the Transit Police Department says the crash occurred on Washington Street and the victim suffered what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness said the man was struck while trying to cross the street from a nearby gas station.

No additional information was immediately available.

