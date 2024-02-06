BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an MBTA bus in Roslindale on Monday night.

A spokesman for the Transit Police Department says the crash occurred on Washington Street and the victim suffered what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness said the man was struck while trying to cross the street from a nearby gas station.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox