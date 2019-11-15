Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck in Bridgewater Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to the scene on Plymouth Street around 1 p.m. found a 20-year-old East Bridgewater woman who had been struck by a Ford pickup truck, according to a release issued by police.

The woman was transported to Bridgewater State University where she was airlifted to a Boston hospital for the treatment of “serious” injuries.

Her condition has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup, a 71-year-old Bridgewater man, stopped following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to call the Bridgewater Police Department at 508-697-6118.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)