NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Newburyport after a woman was struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Green and Pleasant streets around 6:40 p.m. called for a medical helicopter due to the extent of the woman’s injuries, according to police.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

