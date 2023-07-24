HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Hampton, New Hampshire police cruiser on Sunday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash involving a Hampton police cruiser on Ashworth Avenue around 7:15 p.m. located a victim who was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to state police.

The police officer who was driving the cruiser was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Dodds at Tyler.M.Dodds@dos.nh.gov.

