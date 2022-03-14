NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a commuter rail train in Natick on Monday, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to the area of East Central Street near Natick Center found a person who had been struck by a train, according to the Natick Fire Department.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.
In a tweet, the MBTA warned of “significant delays” in both directions on the Worcester Line.
There were no additional details immediately available.
