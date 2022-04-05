ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Andover early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 99A found a person injured in the roadway.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Video from the scene showed multiple state police cruisers blocking the highway.

No additional details were available.

