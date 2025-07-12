BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Dorchester on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a reported of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Charles Street and Dorchester Avenue around 12:07 p.m. found the victim injured, according to Boston police.

Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Collision Team responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

