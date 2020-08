HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck in Hingham Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been released, however, a medflight was called to the scene.

The driver involved did stop.

No further information was released.

