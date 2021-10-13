MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver struck and injured a pedestrian in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Concord and Chestnut streets around 3:30 p.m. found a 63-year-old man suffering from a head injury, according to Manchester police.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian had been crossing Chestnut Street when a Chevy Malibu traveling on Concord Street took a left-hand turn onto Chestnut Street, hitting the pedestrian, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

