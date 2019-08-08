Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, injured by MBTA bus in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured by an MBTA bus in Boston Thursday night.
Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Fenwood Road.
No additional information was immediately released.
The crash is being investigated by transit police.
