TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Tewksbury after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a snowplow on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Main Street shortly after 9:15 p.m., according to Tewksbury police.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance and later transferred to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter, police said. Their condition has not been released.

A preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian had been walking along the side of the road when they were struck by the privately-owned snowplow.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

