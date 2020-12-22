Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fall River

File photo

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Fall River on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 600 Second Street around 7:45 p.m. found a 47-year-old man trapped under a vehicle, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was freed and taken to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he passed away.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian had fallen in the roadway prior to being struck.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was summoned to appear in Fall River Second District Court for operating a vehicle with no license, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending