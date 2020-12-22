Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Fall River on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 600 Second Street around 7:45 p.m. found a 47-year-old man trapped under a vehicle, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was freed and taken to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he passed away.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian had fallen in the roadway prior to being struck.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was summoned to appear in Fall River Second District Court for operating a vehicle with no license, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

