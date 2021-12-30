CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this week, officials announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a serious crash in the area of 152 North State St. on Monday night found a pedestrian injured in the road, according to the Concord Police Department.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, later died at Concord Hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord police at 603-225-8600.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)