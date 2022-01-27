YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Yarmouth on Thursday, police said.

Firefighters responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Pine Cone and Rainbow roads around 2:30 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Yarmouth police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Additional information about the crash is slated to be released on Friday.

