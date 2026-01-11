FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Fairhaven after a person was struck and seriously injured by a driver on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of Howland Road and Garrison Street around 6 p.m. found an adult pedestrian suffering from serious injuries, according to the Fairhaven Police Department.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Fairhaven Police are investigating with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Detectives attached to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

