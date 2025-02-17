BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Jamaica Plain on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash with injuries in the area of 3615 Washington Street around 6 p.m. determined a pedestrian had been struck by a driver who remained on scene, according to Boston police.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

