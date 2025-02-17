BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Jamaica Plain on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash with injuries in the area of 3615 Washington Street around 6 p.m. determined a pedestrian had been struck by a driver who remained on scene, according to Boston police.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox