MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter on Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in Millis, police said.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a person struck by a car in the area of 428 Main St. around 6:30 p.m. found a 30-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to Millis police.

He was taken by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

No additional information was immediately available.

