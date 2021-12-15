BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured near a hospital in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood on Wednesday.
Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the area of St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center around 6:20 a.m. found a victim suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police.
The driver involved stayed on scene.
A barrier was set up on the sidewalk near the scene of the crash and detectives were seen collecting evidence on the ground near a silver Audi sedan.
The area was blocked off for several hours as police conducted tests of the Audi’s braking system.
No additional information was immediately available.
