BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on Cape Cod on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 278 Main St. in Buzzards Bay around 8:30 a.m. found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on her condition.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Troopers assigned to the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s Office are assisting Bourne police with the investigation.

