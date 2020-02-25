Investigation underway after pedestrian stuck by train in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Pittsfield are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a section of tracks near the end of Mill Street found one person who had been struck by a train, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional information was available.

PPD is investigating a railroad-pedestrian collision in the area of the tracks near the end of Mill Street. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area. (MJW) — Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) February 25, 2020

