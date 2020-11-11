Investigation underway after person dies in Douglas house fire

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died in a raging house fire in Douglas late Tuesday night.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a fire at 31 Glen St. just before 10:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the back of the house and one person who was unaccounted for.

That person, whose name has not been released, had died in the house fire, according to Douglas Fire Chief Kent Vinson.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

Vinson said that brush around the house and the large flames made the fire fight difficult but they were able to put it out.

The fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

