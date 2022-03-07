BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died after a house went up in flames on Cape Cod Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call from a passerby reporting a fire at 118 Lakeside Drive in Marstons Mills around 8 p.m. found flames tearing through a ranch-style home.

After knocking down the bulk of the fire, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department says crews entered the house to fully extinguish the flames.

One person died in the fire, announced Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn, Barnstable Police Chief Matthew K. Sonnabend, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Their name has not been released.

“I want to extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones as they confront this tragedy,” Winn said. “As we investigate the exact cause of last night’s fire, I also want to remind everyone in the community that working smoke alarms and home escape plans are some of the most valuable tools in surviving a fire.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say it does not appear suspicious.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

