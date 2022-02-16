CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person died in a mobile home fire in Chelmsford early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire on Mason Avenue around 12:45 a.m. learned that a resident was still inside the burning home, according to the Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan.

They quickly gained entry into the home and removed the resident, Ryan said.

The resident, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead, Ryan added.

“On behalf of the Chelmsford Fire Department, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Ryan said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)