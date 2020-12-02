Investigation underway after person found dead inside Raynham home

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a person was dead inside a home in Raynham on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unattended death at a home on Leonard Street around 4 p.m. found a deceased individual inside, according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

There is no current danger to the public and residents should not be alarmed about the police presence in the area, Donovan said.

No additional details were immediately available.

